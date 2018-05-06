Once in shadows, solar energy has sunnier outlook - Observer-Reporter — Nigeria Today

Once in shadows, solar energy has sunnier outlook – Observer-Reporter
|
Truthful Chronicle
|
Once in shadows, solar energy has sunnier outlook
Observer-Reporter
Ron Berman went totally solar a half-dozen years ago, and while he isn't walking on sunshine, he is riding on it. “Solar energy produces 100 percent of our electricity and there's enough left over to power the car,” said Berman, a Bentleyville retiree …
Upcoming Forecast Report on Distributed Generation Market
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!