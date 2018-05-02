 Only God Can Save Us – President Buhari — Nigeria Today
Only God Can Save Us – President Buhari

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has said politicians have wrecked the country saying only God can save the country. Speaking in an interview with the Voice of America in Hausa service monitored on Tuesday, Buhari remarked that his administration was on track. He said his greatest challenge when he assumed office was the issue of insecurity, economy, […]

