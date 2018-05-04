Only your votes count, your tweets, others don’t–INEC — Nigeria Today

Only your votes count, your tweets, others don’t–INEC

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said it does not count opinions or polls on twitter handles and other social media platforms, but only votes cast by the electorate to elect their choice of leaders, therefore, electing credible leaders can and only be done through the ballot box.

Director, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, OluwoleOsaze-uzzi, stated this during a campus outreach programme, with the theme: ‘‘Your Votes Count’’organised by the commission at the University of Abuja, yesterday.

According to Osaze-Uzzi, “one of the sins in democracy is when you don’t participate in the electoral process, you will allow your inferior to rule over you, youths constitute about 60 percent of Nigeria’s population, yet they are not up to one percent in government and in various parliaments in the country.

“INEC does not count your tweets or posts on Facebook and other social media platforms, it only counts your votes”. Youths are actively involved in electoral processes and decision making in Europe; Austria’s prime minister and France’s president are clear examples, they are youths.

Nigerian youths are coming up too they are beginning to get involved in the electoral process, “I pray that the ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’ before the National Assembly will be passed soon. The youths must prepare now so as not to lose out when the bill is passed. If you don’t get involved, you can’t complain about the anomaly in government”.

He enjoined them to get registered and join political parties, as well as be enlightened so that they can make informed choices on decisions that will affect their future. “You must empower yourself so that you can enlighten others, you don’t just get your Permanent Voters Card, use it,” he said.

In his remarks, KetilKarlsen, Head, European Union, EU, Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said there is shortage of youths participation in politics probably as a result of economic constraints or unwillingness of the older generation to open up the political space, huge finance involved in funding political campaigns and so on.

He averred that the EU is not partisan, but only interested in deepening democracy in Nigeria, as well as other countries where it is engaged. “EU is not partisannor has a preference for a particular candidate, we are just promoting democracy, we believe in democracy. By strengthening democratic institutions, we are ensuring a stable society”, he added.

