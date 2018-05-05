 Operation Delta Safe: 1,846 Criminals Arrested And 1,389 Firearms Recovered – Defence Spokesman — Nigeria Today
Operation Delta Safe: 1,846 Criminals Arrested And 1,389 Firearms Recovered – Defence Spokesman

Brig.-Gen. John Agim, the Acting Director, of Defence Information, has made known that the joint military task force in the Niger Delta, codenamed, Operation Delta Safe, has arrested 1,846 criminals and recovered 1,389 different types of arms in the region. This announcement was made during a news conference on the operational activities of the outfit […]

The post Operation Delta Safe: 1,846 Criminals Arrested And 1,389 Firearms Recovered – Defence Spokesman appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

