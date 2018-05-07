 Oro Festival: Lagos monarch says women free to move around — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oro Festival: Lagos monarch says women free to move around

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Ikorodu monarch says the festival would hold “without denying the female folks their right of freedom of movement.”

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Oro Festival: Lagos monarch says women free to move around appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.