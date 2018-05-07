Oro Festival: Lagos monarch says women free to move around — Nigeria Today

Oro Festival: Lagos monarch says women free to move around

The Ikorodu monarch says the festival would hold “without denying the female folks their right of freedom of movement.”

The post Oro Festival: Lagos monarch says women free to move around appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

