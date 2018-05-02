Ortom commends NEC over abrogation of open grazing — Nigeria Today

Ortom commends NEC over abrogation of open grazing

BENUE State governor, Samuel Ortom has commended the National Economic Council, NEC,

for stopping open grazing in five states, including Benue, expressing hope that the decision

would definitely put to end incessant attacks and killing of Benue farmers.

Governor Ortom, who gave the commendation while chatting with newsmen in

Government House, Makurdi, yesterday, also commended the wisdom of the vice president,

Yemi Osinbajo, in setting up the committee that went out to assess the deplorable situation

in states where farmers have been displaced from their ancestral homes as a result of

herders/farmers crises.

The governor further acknowledged the decision of the Northern Governors Forum, NGF,

which a few months ago met in Kaduna and also adopted ranching as the only option to halt

the challenge of herdsmen/farmers crises.

He advised governors in other states of the federation to wisely embrace the decision of

NEC based on the peculiarity in their states.

Ortom, who reiterated that ranching remained the best option in cattle rearing, further said

"like they say, the population of Nigeria, by projection, will be 415 million and if we have

approximately 200 million and we are having this challenge, by the time we double that

population, where are we going to be? Where will you have the land for open grazing?

"In fact, it may interest you to know that the total herds of cattle that we have in Nigeria are

estimated to be less than 20 million, that's for cattle. But you have over 300 million in India;

you have over 250 in Brazil; you have over 300 million in America, but they all ranch. You've

not heard about farmers/herdsmen clashing at anytime. So, it is the right way to go. I

commend NEC.

"Those insurgents who are still going about killing our people are not out for cattle business

or cattle rearing, they're out for a different agenda and we are not going to accept that kind

of agenda to manifest in Benue,” he declared.

