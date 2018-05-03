Osasu Igbinedion Calls for Improved Working Condition for Journalists — Nigeria Today

Osasu Igbinedion, anchor of ‘The Osasu Show’, has called for an improved working condition for journalists in the country.

She also called on government officials to make information more accessible to reporters, in line with the provisions of the freedom of information act.

Igbinedion, who is the chief executive officer (CEO) of TOS TV Network, made the call on Thursday in commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day.

She commended journalists in Nigeria for “doing their best” despite the “crippling conditions” under which they operate.

“The average Nigerian journalist is brilliant, courageous and adventurous. But they are not well appreciated in the Nigerian society,” she said.

“The Freedom of Information Act is a great opportunity for journalists to access information but government officials still hoard information. Hence, journalists have to go the extra mile to get it. Like the proverbial camel attempting to pass through the eye of the needle, we struggle to get information and often have to court anonymous sources to get what we want.”

Igbinedion also decried a situation where journalists are usually attacked by security and law enforcement agents, saying they have been at the receiving end of the “brutality” of such agencies.

The Osasu Show anchor also sought for improved welfare for media practitioners at their places of work.

According to her, “I have over 30 employees at TOS TV NETWORK. I make it my utmost priority to pay salaries before month end.

“Unfortunately many Nigerian journalists suffer from the mounting pressure of unpaid salaries, lack of health insurance package and other forms of maltreatment from their employers.

“How do media employers expect such journalists to meet up with their obligations to themselves and loved ones if they are not paid what they deserve at the end of the month?”