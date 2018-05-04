Osinbajo: God will make it impossible for PDP to return to power — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo: God will make it impossible for PDP to return to power

“The corruption is desperately fighting back so that they can come back to into power. God will not make it possible,” Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said while accusing the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting a return to power so as to resume treasury looting. Vice President Osinbajo spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during a visit to inaugurate Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Clinic (MSME).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

