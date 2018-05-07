Osinbajo has reduced himself to EFCC spokesman – Reno Omokri — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo has reduced himself to EFCC spokesman – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has fired back at the at Vice President Yemi Osinbajo over the new statement by his office against the Goodluck Jonathan government. He spoke in response to Osinbajo’s fresh statement, which is a follow up to his earlier claim that three persons under the Jonathan administration – Jide Omokore, Kola […]

Osinbajo has reduced himself to EFCC spokesman – Reno Omokri

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

