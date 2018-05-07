Osinbajo: We saw no savings — Nigeria Today

Osinbajo: We saw no savings

The Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Monday recalled that on assumption of office, the rate of corruption in the country was threatening its existence, as the administration did not meet any savings.

Osinbajo, who spoke in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the five-day Open Government Partnership Week 2018 in Abuja, added that the despite the billion of dollars invested in security, the Boko Haram did not abate.

His words: “It was the reason why, in spite of record oil revenues between 2011 and 2013/14, we saw no savings, and very little investment in infrastructure and jobs, and, in spite of the billions of dollars reportedly invested in security, the Boko Haram insurgency did not abate.”

According to him, the world is already extolling the government’s efforts at fighting corruption and deepening good governance.

While speaking on the topic, ‘The impact of Open Government Partnership to Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Efforts’, Osinbajo said, “For too long, the resources meant for the majority have been sadly cornered by a greedy minority”.

He added, “Our government came into office on the back of a three-pronged agenda: ensuring security, rebuilding the economy, and vigorously prosecuting the fight against corruption.

“This last issue, corruption, has been an existential issue for Nigeria, threatening the very fundamental of our existence.

“It has ensured that, for too long, the resources meant for the majority have been sadly cornered by a greedy minority.

“This issue of corruption underlines every aspect of our national life, from our security situation to the state of our economy.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration, on coming on board, adopted a two-step approach to dealing with the scourge of systemic corruption first by stopping “grand corruption and the accompanying impunity”.

He said the second step “and the more enduring one” was “creating a self- sustaining system that assures transparency and accountability”.

The post Osinbajo: We saw no savings appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

