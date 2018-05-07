 Osun 2018: SDP Inaugurates Steering Committee — Nigeria Today
Osun 2018: SDP Inaugurates Steering Committee

LEADERSHIP

Ahead the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, the state chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has inaugurated a 31- member steering committee to pilot the affairs of the party. Members of the committee include Chief Ademola Ojo (Chairman), Barrister Ojo Williams (Secretary), Mr. Taiwo Akeju, Mr Goke Onigbogi, among others.. Inaugurating the committee […]

