Osun 2018: SDP Inaugurates Steering Committee — Nigeria Today

Osun 2018: SDP Inaugurates Steering Committee

LEADERSHIP

Ahead the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, the state chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has inaugurated a 31- member steering committee to pilot the affairs of the party. Members of the committee include Chief Ademola Ojo (Chairman), Barrister Ojo Williams (Secretary), Mr. Taiwo Akeju, Mr Goke Onigbogi, among others.. Inaugurating the committee […]

The post Osun 2018: SDP Inaugurates Steering Committee appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

