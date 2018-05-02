 Osun govt. seals OAU’s Adm. Block over N1.8bn tax debt — Nigeria Today
Osun govt. seals OAU’s Adm. Block over N1.8bn tax debt

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Education | 0 comments

The Osun State Internal Revenue Service  on Wednesday  sealed the Administrative Bock of  Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife,  over a N1.8 billion  tax debt. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officials of the service, who came with policemen and NSCDC personnel, put the gates of the block under  lock and key  after obtaining a court order.

