Osun govt. seals OAU’s Adm. Block over N1.8bn tax debt — Nigeria Today

Osun govt. seals OAU’s Adm. Block over N1.8bn tax debt

The Osun State Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday sealed the Administrative Bock of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, over a N1.8 billion tax debt. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the officials of the service, who came with policemen and NSCDC personnel, put the gates of the block under lock and key after obtaining a court order.

