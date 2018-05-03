Osun lifts embargo on promotion, confirmation, conversion of workers — Nigeria Today

Osun lifts embargo on promotion, confirmation, conversion of workers

Osogbo – Osun Government has lifted embargo on conversion, advancement, promotion, confirmation and career progression of the state civil servants, according to Dr Festus Oyebade, the state Head of Civil Service.

Oyebade, who disclosed this in a circular he issued in Osogbo on Thursday, also said that the state government had agreed to paid full salary of December 2017 for the workforce.

Oyebade said the approval was in honour of the agreement the state government reached with labour unions in the state on December 30, 2017.

The head of service said that the Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, had also approved payment of leave bonuses, gratuity and pension for the retirees on both the old pension and new contributory pension scheme.

Oyebade said the embargo, then, was due to the harsh economic situation of the country which he said resulted to financial quagmire for the state.

He said the ban on conversion, advancement, promotion and confirmation was meant to manage the meagre financial resources of the state and reduce the severe effect of the economic recession, then, on the state.

“Consequently, workers will now be confirmed, converted, promoted and moved to the next level as at when due.

“It should be noted that such confirmation, conversion and promotion have nominal effects, only while the approval excludes multiple advancement from junior to senior cadres,” he said.

He urged appropriate agencies of the state government to put necessary machinery in motion toward the implementation of the directive of the governor carrying out government directive.

The appropriate agencies he said include, Civil Service Commission, Local Government Service Commission, Teachers, Establishments and Pension Office, Tertiary Institutions. (NAN)

