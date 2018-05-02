 Osun tax officials seal OAU over alleged N1.8b default - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Osun tax officials seal OAU over alleged N1.8b default – Daily Sun

Posted on May 2, 2018


Osun tax officials seal OAU over alleged N1.8b default
Officials of the Osun State Internal Revenue Service (OIRS), on Wednesday, stormed the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife and sealed several complexes in the institution including the Senate Building. The institution was alleged to be defaulting
Osun govt shuts down OAU over taxDaily Post Nigeria
BREAKING: Osun Govt Shuts OAU Over Alleged N1.8bn Tax EvasionCHANNELS TELEVISION

