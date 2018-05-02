Osun tax officials seal OAU over alleged N1.8b default - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Osun tax officials seal OAU over alleged N1.8b default – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
Osun tax officials seal OAU over alleged N1.8b default
Daily Sun
Officials of the Osun State Internal Revenue Service (OIRS), on Wednesday, stormed the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife and sealed several complexes in the institution including the Senate Building. The institution was alleged to be defaulting …
