 OUR FEARS, OUR RESOLVE —Catholic priests whose colleagues were murdered in Benue - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

OUR FEARS, OUR RESOLVE —Catholic priests whose colleagues were murdered in Benue – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 5, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Learn how to make money online. Click here

OUR FEARS, OUR RESOLVE —Catholic priests whose colleagues were murdered in Benue
The Nation Newspaper
TWO weeks after the brutal murder of two of their colleagues by suspected Fulani herdsmen, Catholic priests in Benue State have expressed shock over the development they described as horrific. Some of the priests, who spoke with The Nation, said that
Catholics are hit with a global wave of violence during 'Black April'America Magazine
Another Catholic priest killed in Central African RepublicNational Catholic Reporter

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.