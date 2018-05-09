Outrage over death of young French mother after ambulance call mocked - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Outrage over death of young French mother after ambulance call mocked – BBC News
BBC News
Outrage over death of young French mother after ambulance call mocked
BBC News
A recording of an emergency service operator mocking a young mother, who died hours after her call was ignored, has sparked outrage in France. Naomi Musenga, 22, called Strasbourg's ambulance service complaining of strong stomach pain, and said: "I'll …
Outcry in France over woman's death after scorned emergency call
