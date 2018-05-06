Over 1000 illegal structures destroyed near Adenta Redco Flats - GhanaWeb — Nigeria Today

Over 1000 illegal structures destroyed near Adenta Redco Flats – GhanaWeb
|
Over 1000 illegal structures destroyed near Adenta Redco Flats
More than 1,000 unauthorised structures in a slum near the Adenta Redco Flats were Sunday demolished to rid the area of suspected criminals. The operation was carried out by the police in collaboration with the La Nkwantanan Madina Municipal Assembly …
Photos: Hundreds left homeless after demolition at Madina slum
