 Over 26000 people have crossed the border illegally since last year, but only 1% have been removed - Globalnews.ca — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Over 26000 people have crossed the border illegally since last year, but only 1% have been removed – Globalnews.ca

Posted on May 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Globalnews.ca

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Over 26000 people have crossed the border illegally since last year, but only 1% have been removed
Globalnews.ca
Immigration Minister Ahmed D. Hussen said Monday that over 50 new hires on the refugee board will help speed up processing times at the border. X. – A A +. Listen. The vast majority of the people who crossed the Canada-U.S. border irregularly last year
Ministers: 'No free ticket' for Nigerian asylum seekersCTV News
Ministers warn 'no free ticket' for Nigerian asylum seekers crossing into QuebecNational Post

all 17 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.