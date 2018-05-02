Over 60 Worshippers Feared Dead In Twin Bomb Attacks In Mubi — Nigeria Today

Over 60 Worshippers Feared Dead In Twin Bomb Attacks In Mubi

The death toll for the bomb attacks that rocked a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa which bore the hallmark of the Boko Haram terror sect has climbed to more than 60.

The attacks occurred on Tuesday while the worshippers were holding the Zuhr (afternoon) prayer.

The blasts, said to have been carried out by young boys, happened shortly after 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) in Mubi, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the Adamawa state capital, Yola.

Imam Garki, from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said a joint assessment with the police and Red Cross found that 26 people were killed and 56 were injured, 11 of them critically.

They were transferred to the Federal Medical Centre in Yola for treatment.

But a medical source at the Mubi General Hospital said they had received 37 bodies, while a rescue worker involved in the relief operation said he counted 42 dead and 68 injured.

“These I saw with my own eyes. We were counting as they were being taken,” said Sani Kakale.

Two local residents who attended funerals for the victims said the death toll was much higher — and could climb further.

“Before I left the cemetery I took part in the burial of 68 people. More bodies were being brought by families of the victims,” said Muhammad Hamidu. “I think this is the worst attack Mubi has ever witnessed. The human loss is unimaginable.” Abdullahi Labaran added: “We left 73 freshly dug graves where each victim was buried. There are still unclaimed bodies at the hospital.

