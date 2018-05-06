Over a dozen killed in mosque blast, as violence grips Afghanistan - CNN — Nigeria Today

Over a dozen killed in mosque blast, as violence grips Afghanistan – CNN
|
CNN
|
Over a dozen killed in mosque blast, as violence grips Afghanistan
CNN
(CNN) At least 13 people were killed, and dozens more injured, after an explosion at a mosque in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, the latest in a wave of deadly attacks in the country in recent weeks. The mosque, in the city of Khost, was also being used …
Dozens Of Casualties In Blast At Afghan Voter Registration Centre
Afghanistan mosque bombing kills 14, wounds 33 others
7 Indian engineers abducted in Afghanistan by Taliban gunmen
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!