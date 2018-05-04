Oyo AD opposes its NWC on caretaker committee — Nigeria Today

Oyo AD opposes its NWC on caretaker committee

A fresh crisis may be brewing in the Alliance for Democracy (AD) as the Oyo State Chapter of the party on Friday said it opposes the Caretaker Committee set up by its National Working Committee, saying the action is against the spirit of the party constitution.

The party which also align itself with the decision of the Afenifere Group on the immediate restructuring of the country at the Southwest Yoruba Summit also said it is not planning to merge with any other political party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Rising from a stakeholders meeting which held at the Yemetu, Ibadan party secretariat, the party said its doors are wide open for members as well as decampees from other parties, provided they are willing to abide by the AD party constitution.

The meeting which was chaired by the State Chairman, Chief Michael Akinropo also had in attendance the National Vice Chairman and Southwest Chairman, Otunba Tayo Onayemi, the party’s elders council, state executive members and party leaders from across the 33 local government areas of the state.

Other stakeholders at the meeting also include four governorship aspirants including, Dr Akin Onigbinde, Mr Akeem Alao, Mr Opatoki and Mr Sanyaolu, among other leaders at the event.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting said the NWC lacks the power to hold a meeting let alone taking decisions that are illegal and violates section 15 part 2 of the Party constitution.

It read, “The Meeting passed a vote of confidence on the Oyo State Executive Committee led by Chief Michael Akinropo as Chairman and Hon. Wale Adebayo as the Secretary.

“The meeting vehemently rejected the so-called caretaker committee illegally set up by a non-existent National Working Committee, as the group lacks the power to hold a meeting, talk-less of taking decisions that are illegal and violates section 15 part 2 of the Party constitution.

“The meeting also resolved by an overwhelming majority to support the Afenifere resolution on the immediate need for restructuring of Nigeria as arrived at during the Southwest Yoruba Summit which held at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, last year.

“The meeting resolved to keep its doors wide open for old and new members as well as decampees from other parties, provided they are willing to abide by the AD party constitution. Such members should, however, join the party at its ward level as well as support existing leadership structure and programme of the party at all levels.”

