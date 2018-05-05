Oyo APC says Minister disrupted wards’ congresses with 150 armed hoodlums — Nigeria Today

Oyo APC says Minister disrupted wards’ congresses with 150 armed hoodlums
Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Oyo State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress has said its ward congresses were temporarily delayed on Saturday after some miscreants led by some party members attacked the state party secretariat at Oke Ado area in Ibadan, the state capital. In a statement, the state Secretary of the party, Mr. Mojeed Olaoya, said Minister of communication, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu led about 150 armed miscreants to the party’s stakeholders’ meeting.
