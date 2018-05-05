 Oyo council poll to hold as scheduled, says Ajimobi — Nigeria Today
Oyo council poll to hold as scheduled, says Ajimobi

Posted on May 5, 2018

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says the May 12 local government election will hold in the state as scheduled inspite of a court ruling stopping it in some wards. The governor gave the assurance in Ibadan at a rally held at the party’s state secretariat.

