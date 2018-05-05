Oyo council poll to hold as scheduled, says Ajimobi — Nigeria Today

Oyo council poll to hold as scheduled, says Ajimobi
Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says the May 12 local government election will hold in the state as scheduled inspite of a court ruling stopping it in some wards. The governor gave the assurance in Ibadan at a rally held at the party’s state secretariat.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!