Ozubulu Church Massacre! Killers Threaten To Attack Four More Families — Nigeria Today

Ozubulu Church Massacre! Killers Threaten To Attack Four More Families

Posted on May 5, 2018

While speaking at the court in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Friday, one of the witnesses in the Ozubulu Church killings in Anambra state, Chukwuemeka Obi, said that those who masterminded the killings have threatened to carry out more attacks on four families in the community. According to The Nation, Obi said further that […]

The post Ozubulu Church Massacre! Killers Threaten To Attack Four More Families appeared first on Timeofgist.

