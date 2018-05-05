Ozubulu Church Massacre! Killers Threaten To Attack Four More Families — Nigeria Today

Ozubulu Church Massacre! Killers Threaten To Attack Four More Families

While speaking at the court in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Friday, one of the witnesses in the Ozubulu Church killings in Anambra state, Chukwuemeka Obi, said that those who masterminded the killings have threatened to carry out more attacks on four families in the community. According to The Nation, Obi said further that […]

The post Ozubulu Church Massacre! Killers Threaten To Attack Four More Families appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

