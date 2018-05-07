Packs of feral dogs kill six children in northern India - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Packs of feral dogs kill six children in northern India – The Guardian
Packs of feral dogs kill six children in northern India
Roaming packs of feral dogs have killed six children in the past week in northern India, terrifying villagers who have begun keeping their children at home and killing any dogs they encounter. At least two dozen more children have been injured in …
