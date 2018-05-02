Palestinian leader under fire for comments blaming Jews for Holocaust - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

Palestinian leader under fire for comments blaming Jews for Holocaust – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
Palestinian leader under fire for comments blaming Jews for Holocaust
Daily Sun
President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine came under fire, on Wednesday, for comments in which he said the genocide of Jews in Europe by the Nazis was not because of the Jewish religion, but because of the Jews' role in bank lending. “Abbas's body is …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!