Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas accused of antisemitism over Holocaust comments - The Independent — Nigeria Today

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas accused of antisemitism over Holocaust comments – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas accused of antisemitism over Holocaust comments
The Independent
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has been condemned over comments on the causes of the Holocaust which have been condemned worldwide as antisemitic. Mr Abbas said that the Jewish “social function” in 20th century Europe, such as money …
Israeli Prime Minister accuses Palestinian president of anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial
Germany slams Abbas for 'anti-Semitic' remarks; EU calls his speech unacceptable
EU Slams 'Unacceptable' Abbas Remarks About Jews: Harms Two-state Solution
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!