Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Les Herbiers: PSG Clinch Domestic Treble With Coupe De France Win — Nigeria Today

Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Les Herbiers: PSG Clinch Domestic Treble With Coupe De France Win

PSG have won the Coupe de France thanks to a 2-0 win over Les Herbiers in Tuesday night’s final at the Stade de France.

PSG were dominant against their opponents, who are currently fighting relegation from the third tier of French football.

Nonetheless, Les Herbiers gave a positive account of themselves against the nation’s standout side and remained in the game until well into the second half.

PSG began brightly and struck the woodwork on three occasions in the opening 20 minutes through two Giovani Lo Celso strikes and a Kylian Mbappe effort.

However, the deadlock was broken on 24 minutes through Lo Celso, who was given space and time to rifle a 25-yard effort beyond Matthieu Pichot and into the back of the net.

PSG continued to press after the restart but could not put the game out of sight come the break.

Mbappe had the ball in the back of the net on 50 minutes, but the referee consulted VAR and adjudged Marquinhos to have handled the ball in the build-up, thus disallowing the goal.

PSG were given a chance to double their lead from the spot when Pichot brought Edinson Cavani down in the area, prompting the referee to award a penalty.

Cavani stepped up and duly put his side two goals up by drilling his spot kick into the bottom corner of the net from 12 yards.

With Les Herbiers unable to find a response, the final whistle saw PSG win their fourth Coupe de France in a row and add the trophy to their Ligue 1 and Coupe de la Ligue haul for the season.

THE PLAYER: Giovani Lo Celso

The young Argentine continues to impress after finding his way into the PSG first team in the latter stages of this season. After ensuring the Ligue 1 Conforama champions did not sleepwalk into the encounter, he set them on the way to victory. Surely there is even better to come in 2018/19.

THE STAT: 42

PSG have now won their last 42 domestic cup ties. They are unbeaten since 22 January 2014 having won 23 successive Coupe de France games and 18 consecutive matches in the Coupe de la Ligue.

MATCH FACTS

PSG: Trapp, Alves (Meunier 86), Silva, Marquinhos, Berchiche, Lo Celso, Motta (Draxler 68), Rabiot, Mbappe (Pastore 86), Di Maria, Cavani Subs not used: Areola, Kimpembe, Diarra, Kurzawa Booked: Berchiche Goals: Lo Celso, Cavani Les Herbiers: Pichot, Marie, Fofana, Dequaire, Pagerie, Flochon, Eickmayer (Couturier 88), Bongongui, Vanbaleghem (Dabasse 62), Rocheteau, Germann (Gboho 63) Subs not used: David, Hery, Ba, Salles Booked: Pichot Ref: Mikael Lesage

