Patch for April 2018 Update sends Windows 10 into infinite boot loop — Nigeria Today

Patch for April 2018 Update sends Windows 10 into infinite boot loop
In the wake of Patch Tuesday is a cumulative update for Windows 10 version 1803, aka April 2018 Update, that’s causing many PCs to remain in an infinite boot loop. There’s no official response or fix from Microsoft for now.
