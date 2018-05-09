 Patch for April 2018 Update sends Windows 10 into infinite boot loop — Nigeria Today
Patch for April 2018 Update sends Windows 10 into infinite boot loop

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

In the wake of Patch Tuesday is a cumulative update for Windows 10 version 1803, aka April 2018 Update, that’s causing many PCs to remain in an infinite boot loop. There’s no official response or fix from Microsoft for now.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

