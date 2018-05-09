Patch your Windows 10 PC now, as hackers are actively exploiting a zero-day flaw — Nigeria Today

Patch your Windows 10 PC now, as hackers are actively exploiting a zero-day flaw

The latest Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 addresses an Internet Explorer vulnerability dubbed as “Double Kill.” Discovered by the Qihoo 360 Core Security team, it allows hackers to take complete control of a victim’s PC.

