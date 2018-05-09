 Patch your Windows 10 PC now, as hackers are actively exploiting a zero-day flaw — Nigeria Today
Patch your Windows 10 PC now, as hackers are actively exploiting a zero-day flaw

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

The latest Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 addresses an Internet Explorer vulnerability dubbed as “Double Kill.” Discovered by the Qihoo 360 Core Security team, it allows hackers to take complete control of a victim’s PC.

