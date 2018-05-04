Paternity Leave Bill For Nigerian Men Fails At House Of Reps — Nigeria Today

Paternity Leave Bill For Nigerian Men Fails At House Of Reps

A bill for an Act to make provisions for optional paternity leave to all married male employees in private and public service, on Thursday failed to scale through second reading in the House of Representatives. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Edward Pwajok ( Plateau-APC), subsequently failed to scale through as it was roundly defeated with […]

