Patoranking and Bryan Okwara feature in “Dark Beauty” – A Collection by Onpoint Clothing — Nigeria Today

This Spring/Summer 2018 collection by Onpoint Clothing not only has an intriguing name, Dark Beauty, but it also features popular artiste Patoranking as well as model and actor, Bryan Okwara. According to the brand;

Dark Beauty is a burst of colour spread out on a blank canvas, giving personality and life to more than we can see. Pointing to a fiery creative personality.

For this collection, we turn black into a more interesting piece by placing the colours in strategic parts that capture the essence of the dark Beauty. With this collection, you don’t have to look too hard to discover the excitement that this burst of colours brings forth.

Black with some sort of personality is always the way to go.