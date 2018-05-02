 Patricia de Lille takes on DA leaders over 'clear bias' - Business Day — Nigeria Today
Patricia de Lille takes on DA leaders over ‘clear bias’ – Business Day

Posted on May 2, 2018


Business Day

Patricia de Lille takes on DA leaders over 'clear bias'
Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille wants some of the DA's top figures, including party leader Mmusi Maimane, to recuse themselves from dealing with her motion of no confidence because of “clear bias”. On Wednesday, De Lille tabled her submissions to the
DA will consider De Lille's submissions on why she should not quitIndependent Online
IN FULL | The letter De Lille hopes will save her jobTimes LIVE
De Lille demands Maimane recuses himself from the federal executive for 'bias'Mail & Guardian
News24 –Eyewitness News –702 –Cape Business News
all 17 news articles »

 

