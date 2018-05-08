 PDP condemns ‘secrecy’ about Buhari’s health status — Nigeria Today
PDP condemns ‘secrecy’ about Buhari’s health status

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says keeping the status of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health secret is neither in the interest of the President nor that of the nation at large. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja at a press conference said it was unfortunate the Presidency had chosen to shroud the issue in secrecy. He claimed that “the President’s men appear to be more concerned about the next election, instead of the consequences of the health situation and the constitutional breaches’’.

