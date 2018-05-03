 PDP crisis in Oyo deepens as ex-deputy senate whip, Hosea Agboola resigns from party — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PDP crisis in Oyo deepens as ex-deputy senate whip, Hosea Agboola resigns from party

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The prolonged leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State on Wednesday took another dimension when a chieftain of the party and former Deputy Senate Whip, Senator Hosea Ayoola Agboola resigned his membership of the party. This comes after Tuesday’s meeting of the party’s leadership in the house of a former Governor […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

PDP crisis in Oyo deepens as ex-deputy senate whip, Hosea Agboola resigns from party

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.