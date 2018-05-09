 PDP Defectors Give 7-Day Ultimatum to Leave APC — Nigeria Today
PDP Defectors Give 7-Day Ultimatum to Leave APC

Posted on May 9, 2018

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the wake of preparations for the 2015 general election have issued a seven-day ultimatum to quit the ruling party if their concerns are not met.

The former PDP members whose political family is better known as “New PDP” Wednesday submitted a formal letter of ultimatum to the APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The leader of the aggrieved APC bigwigs, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, told journalists that the New PDP members have been marginalised and have been left out of the scheme of things despite their huge contributions to the victory APC recorded in the 2015 presidential election.

Details later…

