PDP has credible presidential hopefuls- Sen. Amori — Nigeria Today

PDP has credible presidential hopefuls- Sen. Amori
Sen. Ighoyota Amori, the Political Adviser to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, has said that the party has enough credible candidates for the contest of 2019 presidential election. Amori, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, said that PDP had credible people that could defeat President Muhammadu Buhari.
