PDP Queries President Buhari’s London ‘Technical Stopover’ — Nigeria Today

PDP Queries President Buhari’s London ‘Technical Stopover’
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Presidency to end their official secrecy and come clear on the reasons for President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged ‘technical stopover’ in London. The PDP noted that President Buhari left the United States 48 hours ago and embarked on an unofficial visit to the United Kingdom for undisclosed reasons […]
The post PDP Queries President Buhari’s London ‘Technical Stopover’ appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!