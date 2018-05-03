 PDP Queries President Buhari’s London ‘Technical Stopover’ — Nigeria Today
PDP Queries President Buhari’s London ‘Technical Stopover’

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Presidency to end their official secrecy and come clear on the reasons for President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged ‘technical stopover’ in London. The PDP noted that President Buhari left the United States 48 hours ago and embarked on an unofficial visit to the United Kingdom for undisclosed reasons […]

