PDP Seeks Coalition to Rescue Nigeria from APC   — Nigeria Today

PDP Seeks Coalition to Rescue Nigeria from APC

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus, has called on all patriotic Nigerians to join forces with the party in its bid to rescue the country from the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Secondus, who made the call on Friday while inaugurating the party ’ s Contact and Integration Committee, tasked them to initiate talks with other political parties willing to align forces with it to defeat APC in next year ’ s general elections.

He said the PDP would do all that was legitimately necessary to return to power, adding that the past three years of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has convinced Nigerians of the need for a credible alternative in 2019.

While bemoaning the spate of killings in the country, Secondus told members of the committee, chaired by former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, to reach out to Nigerians and different groups on the need to forge a common front for the political salvation of the nation.

“Your committee and your nomination into it is a well articulated decision of the party leadership to bring our open door policy to fruition. Just as your name connotes, you are to deploy your vast network to help open the space and allow into our party, all those whose union with us can help in rescuing this country. Like we always say in this party, this umbrella is big enough to accommodate all people of patriotic ideals,” Secondus stated.

The party chief said the decision to reach out was informed by his open door policy aimed at making the party the preferred platform for all Nigerians.

“When I formally took over the leadership of this party on December 11, 2017, I made the symbolic move at the entrance gate of this party headquarters when I threw open the main gate of the Wadata Plaza ajar, in order to indicate that the party under my watch, would be open to all people of like- minds, irrespective of class, religion or tribe.

“I then called on all our people from across the whole country and from all works of life, desirous of taking our beloved country to the next level, to come in and join hands with us in the great and urgent task of rescuing and rebuilding our country,”the PDP chairman said.

Accusing APC of foisting “a most disastrous government” on the nation, Secondus berated the current administration for blaming previous administrations for its ineptitude since assumption of office about three years ago.

Decrying the level of insecurity in the country, Secondus tasked security agencies to work harder in order to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

Senator Imoke, in his response, promised that the committee would work tirelessly to deliver on the mandate because the situation in the country had become almost unbearable.

Other members of the committee include former Governors Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Babangida Aliyu (Niger) and Gabriel Suswam (Benue); former Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Paul Orhii; and two former Ministers, Kema Chikwe (Aviation) and Haliru Bello (Defence).

