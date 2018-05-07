PDP to Osinbajo: You’re beneficiary of corruption — Nigeria Today

PDP to Osinbajo: You’re beneficiary of corruption
Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
has no moral right to accuse opposition politicians of being corrupt as he is a
beneficiary of corruption.
PDP said in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola
Ologbondiyan that Nigerians, particularly, the younger generation, are
thoroughly disappointed in Prof Osinbajo for allowing himself to be used as the
poster boy for diversion of public attention from the impunity and corruption
that saturate the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government.
“As a professor of law, and an occupant of the exalted seat of the Vice
President of our country, Prof. Osinbajo should know better than allowing
himself to be used to bandy figures and make unguarded statements at public
events, such as his comments at the APC ward congress in Lagos, where he
described everyone else as “thieves”.
“We note that Vice President Osinbajo has refused to heed wise counsel and
accord respect to his office by desisting from such unguarded comments only
because he has been sucked in and entangled in the propaganda, deception,
impunity and sleazes that not only brought their administration to power, but
have become its trademarks in the last three years.
“We specifically invite Nigerians to note that all assertions by the Vice
President, especially on the performance of the Buhari administration as well
as his allegations and bandying of figures against the opposition, have
remained unsubstantiated.
“Moreover, Nigerians have noted that Prof. Osinbajo, in his ‘sanctimony’, has
been silent on corruption under the Buhari administration, including the
leaked memo detailing N9 trillion corrupt oil contracts at the NNPC, exposed
sleazes in oil subsidy deals, diversion of Internally Displaces Persons, IDP,
intervention funds, which includes the probe of a misappropriated N18bn in
National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, under his direct supervision
as well as other looting in government agencies such as the National Health
Insurance Scheme, NHIS.
“The Vice President is also ominously silent about the prevailing high-
handedness and human rights violations and the aloofness of government
resulting in daily bloodletting in various parts of our country.”
PDP urged Prof. Osinbajo to take heed, retreat to the inner room, and conduct
a soul searching.
“He should also note that propaganda and, particularly, false accusations are
not only abhorred by the Holy Books, but will also not deliver the APC and its
incompetent administration from the resolve of Nigerians to kick them out,
come 2019.”
