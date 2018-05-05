People abusing Buhari like they did to Jesus Christ, Muhammad – Ajimobi — Nigeria Today

People abusing Buhari like they did to Jesus Christ, Muhammad – Ajimobi
The Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has stated that if prophet Muhammed and Jesus Christ who are Godsent were abused and disrespected, President Muhammadu Buhari, being a mortal, should expect more. He said this while insisting that no other president in the country has managed the nation’s economy better than Buhari. The governor spoke […]
People abusing Buhari like they did to Jesus Christ, Muhammad – Ajimobi
