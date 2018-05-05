 Pep Guardiola and Man City will get TWO guards of honour on Sunday - and the second one is very special - Manchester Evening News — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 5, 2018


Pep Guardiola and Man City will get TWO guards of honour on Sunday – and the second one is very special
The champions of 2018 will be clapped onto the field for the Premier League trophy presentation by the champions of 1968. The old boys of the team which Joe Mercer and Malcolm Allison built will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their own title triumph
