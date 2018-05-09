Pep Guardiola In No Rush To Sign New Manchester City Contract — Nigeria Today

Pep Guardiola In No Rush To Sign New Manchester City Contract

Pep Guardiola says there is no rush to discuss a contract extension at Manchester City, but has promised to see out next season.

Pep Guardiola has a year remaining on his current deal, and confirmed he will sit down for talks with the club’s hierarchy about extending his stay. However, the Spaniard gave no time frame on when the talks would take place, stating his focus is on strengthening the newly-crowned Premier League champions this summer.

When asked if he would be signing a new contract, Guardiola said: “I have one more year. Next season I will be here.

“I want to finish good and then we can talk about what we have to do next season in terms of the people that are going to stay or going to buy. I am not finishing in two weeks or one month. In football, one more year is long. We are going to talk with the club. They are friends of mine so we have time to talk about what is best for the club.”

