Pep is number one at Man City, at PSG it's Neymar - Emery - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Pep is number one at Man City, at PSG it's Neymar – Emery
The Brazilian's debut season failed to deliver European success, but his coach believes he is the key to the Paris club's future. Outgoing Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery believes his successor must accept Neymar's pre-eminent status at the Parc …
