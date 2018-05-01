Peter Okoye Reacts To Davido’s Expensive Birthday Car Gift To His Girlfriend, Chioma — Nigeria Today

Peter Okoye Reacts To Davido’s Expensive Birthday Car Gift To His Girlfriend, Chioma

Singer, Peter Okoye has reacted to Davido’s expensive birthday gift which he got for his girlfriend, Chioma.

Nigerians were stunned recently when pop star, Davido gave a car gift to his girlfriend, Chioma on her birthday. Many social media users who were impressed by the generous gesture, took to social media to praise Davido.

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has also reacted to the development.

The singer gave kudos to Davido on his Instagram page on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, where he said he loved when men know how to treat their women right.

“Nothing impresses me more than when a Man treats a Woman right and makes her the center of his world. Nice one @davidoofficial Congrats and Happy birthday Chioma. #Goals #PureAssurance #LoveHasNoTribe #LoveKnowsNoTribe,” he wrote.

Source – Naijaloaded

The post Peter Okoye Reacts To Davido’s Expensive Birthday Car Gift To His Girlfriend, Chioma appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

