Petrol Tanker On Fire In Eliozu, Port Harcourt (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Petrol Tanker On Fire In Eliozu, Port Harcourt (Photos)

A petrol tanker went up in flames at Eliozu, Port Harcourt. This is more dark clouds for the city that has been battling with terrible soot. Just incase you don’t know what the soot situation is like in Port Harcourt. See more photos below:

