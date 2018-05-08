Philips Hue smart home lighting app boosts features, simplifies customization — Nigeria Today

Philips Hue smart home lighting app boosts features, simplifies customization
Easier navigation, customization, and smart home lighting management in the Philips Hue control app help users get creative with additional lighting design features without needing another semester of college.
The post Philips Hue smart home lighting app boosts features, simplifies customization appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends.
