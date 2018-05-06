Photo of APC Chairmanship Aspirant Carried On Wheelbarrow After Being Stabbed To Death Yesterday — Nigeria Today

Photo of APC Chairmanship Aspirant Carried On Wheelbarrow After Being Stabbed To Death Yesterday

An All Progressives Congress, APC Chairmanship candidate, Jeremiah Ogboveta died a painful death yesterday after he was killed during an altercation as the party held its ward congress. According to Sapele Oghenek, Ogboveta, an APC youth leader died after he was stabbed by one Tete Pippah who accused him of stealing result sheets from the […]

The post Photo of APC Chairmanship Aspirant Carried On Wheelbarrow After Being Stabbed To Death Yesterday appeared first on Timeofgist.

