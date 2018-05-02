PHOTOS: Babu Owino, Millicent Omanga bury the hatchet after ugly fight online - The Standard — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Babu Owino, Millicent Omanga bury the hatchet after ugly fight online – The Standard



The Standard PHOTOS: Babu Owino, Millicent Omanga bury the hatchet after ugly fight online

The Standard

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino and Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga finally settled scores after months of ugly fights on social media. ​. In a Facebook post, Babu Owino thanked Ms. Omanga among other legislators for helping him …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

