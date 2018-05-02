 PHOTOS: Babu Owino, Millicent Omanga bury the hatchet after ugly fight online - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Babu Owino, Millicent Omanga bury the hatchet after ugly fight online – The Standard

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

PHOTOS: Babu Owino, Millicent Omanga bury the hatchet after ugly fight online
The Standard
Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino and Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga finally settled scores after months of ugly fights on social media. ​. In a Facebook post, Babu Owino thanked Ms. Omanga among other legislators for helping him

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.