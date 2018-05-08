 Photos: Fille shows off thick thighs — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Photos: Fille shows off thick thighs

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

BigEyeUg Team

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Musician Fille has officially turned into a byad gyal. She is no longer the humble innocent gal that many used to know. In her latest photos, Fille who recently had a battle with Sheebah at Fame Club in Kololo has teased fans by showing off part of her thick thighs. Check her out.

The post Photos: Fille shows off thick thighs appeared first on BigEye.UG.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BigEye.UG. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.