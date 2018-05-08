Photos: Fille shows off thick thighs — Nigeria Today

Photos: Fille shows off thick thighs
BigEyeUg Team
Musician Fille has officially turned into a byad gyal. She is no longer the humble innocent gal that many used to know. In her latest photos, Fille who recently had a battle with Sheebah at Fame Club in Kololo has teased fans by showing off part of her thick thighs. Check her out.
